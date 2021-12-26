33 Medical Students, 26 School Students Test COVID Positive in Karnataka

At least 33 medical students at Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College in Karnataka's Kolar have tested positive for COVID-19.
(Photo: iStock)
The samples of those who tested positive have been sent for genomic sequencing and the reports are awaited.
Preliminary reports suggest that the students had no travel history. The entire block where the medical students were staying has been declared a containment zone.
All the medical students were isolated in R L Jalappa Hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.
At least 1,192 samples of their primary and secondary contacts have been collected so far, District Surveillance Officer Dr Charani told the media.
This is the second cluster in the district. Earlier, 28 nursing students from a private institute in KGF had tested COVID positive after returning from Kerala.
At least 26 students tested COVID-19 positive in Atturu Jnanaganda Residential school near Kushalnagar in Karnataka.
A total of 387 students were tested for the virus, of whom 26 tested positive.
“The students are studying in classes between 5th and 10th grade. Arrangements are in place to test all 600-odd students in the school. The institution has been declared as a containment zone,” Dr Srinivas, Somwarpet taluk health officer confirmed.
In view of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Karnataka government has announced a 10-day night curfew, starting from 28 December between 10 pm to 5 am.
The state government has also announced a ban on New Year-related parties, events, and gatherings.
As per the fresh orders, there will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
