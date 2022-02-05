Guard At Foster Care Held For Alleged Rape of Minor With Learning Disabilities

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.
The security guard at a foster care southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area has been held on Friday, 4 February, for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl with learning disabilities.
According to the senior manager of the foster care centre, Udhyan Care, the girl was taken to the hospital when she complained of stomach ache. After examining her at the hospital, doctors found that she was pregnant.
A case was registered under relevant sections and the accused was sent to judicial custody, a PTI report, quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma, said.
