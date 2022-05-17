What Mizoram Can Teach Rest of India About Traffic Discipline

The 'silent city' of India can teach rest of the country about traffic disciple and more.
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
Reporter: Isaac Zoramsanga Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Mutual respect, patience, and civic sense – These three qualities are the reason why people of Mizoram are the most disciplined Indians on roads.
Mizos' traffic etiquettes have been lauded time and again on the internet. Viral photos and videos of people patiently waiting in their lanes, without honking or overtaking, have been shared oftentimes, simply because the sight is rare in the rest of the country.
This traffic discipline has earned Aizawl the title of the 'Silent City' of India.
The Quint's Isaac Zoramsanga shot videos around the city for a day and spoke to people. We could just play unedited videos for the viewers and they'd notice how no one honks, really. Aizawl being a hilly area, it is prone to traffic but people simply wait in their lanes.
Cars stick to the left side of the road and two-wheelers stick to the right side of the road.
One simple rule that is followed by drivers, instead of incessant honking, is the slight beep-beep of the horn, which is an indication for the vehicle in front that maybe they are driving slowly and the vehicle behind them needs to go forward.
There are no traffic lights or division of roads. Just the whistle of traffic cop and hand gestures are enough for commuters.
When asked if they would cut lanes or take wrong side to reach a place early, all the people said the same thing:
'We would feel ashamed to do such a thing.'
It is amazing how everyone in the city feels the same way about obeying traffic rules. Flouting rules is an embarrassment for Mizo people.
Now, what do they feel about the traffic in the rest of India?
Indians on the internet appreciate Mizo people for their commitment to follow traffic rules but when will the country take a move forward from the internet appreciation and start following traffic rules themselves?