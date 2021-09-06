Here’s a List of Movies With Interesting Takes on Classic Fairy Tales

The list is incomplete without Hayao Miyazaki Academy Award-winning animated feature, Spirited Away. Similar to the story of Alice in Wonderland, where Alice goes down the rabbit hole to magical land (that many argue, is just a PG-13 version of an acid trip), Chihiro in Spirited Away gets pulled into the spirit with witches and ghosts and monsters. Miyazaki however has revealed that the film is inspired by Japanese myths and folklore.