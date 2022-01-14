Watch: This Kashmiri Boy's Football Tricks Will Blow Your Mind

Shah Huzaib has recorded more than 400 trick shots.
(The Quint/Deeksha Malhotra)
From a village called Charari Sharief in Budgam district of J&K, 19-years-old Shah Huzaib is making a mark with his excellent football trick shots.
The videos of his trickshots have gone viral on social media after which he received Kashmir Young Achiever's Award 2022. Apart from netizens, former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia, actors Sushant Singh, Sunil Shetty and many Indian Politicians have praised Shah Huzaib on social media by sharing videos showcasing his football tricks.
Huzaib has recorded more than 400 trick shots.
He started using things like, fridge, baskets, cello tape rolls, and even his little brothers for the tricks.
In the winters of 2019, Huzaib planned a trick where he will kick the football between two moving tyres. He says, it has been the most difficult trick yet and it took him two days to perfect the trick.
When asked about the secret behind his skills, Huzaib says that playing football has an added advantage.
The love that Huzaib gets online aspires him to work harder, follow his passion, try new skills and keep posting videos online.
He wishes that football tricks are added to gaming activities in schools and colleges.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)