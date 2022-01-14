Watch: This Kashmiri Boy's Football Tricks Will Blow Your Mind

From a village called Charari Sharief in Budgam district of J&K, 19-years-old Shah Huzaib is making a mark with his excellent football trick shots.

The videos of his trickshots have gone viral on social media after which he received Kashmir Young Achiever's Award 2022. Apart from netizens, former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia, actors Sushant Singh, Sunil Shetty and many Indian Politicians have praised Shah Huzaib on social media by sharing videos showcasing his football tricks.

Huzaib has recorded more than 400 trick shots.