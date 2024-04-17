Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi Play Love Gurus

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to hit screens on Friday, 19 April. Ahead of the release, The Quint caught up with the actors to play a fun game.

In the film, Vidya and Pratik portray an estranged couple who come together unexpectedly after engaging in affairs with two outsiders, played by Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravarty