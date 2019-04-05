This Ugadi, We Tried Pachadi and It Gave Us all The Festive Feels

Pretty deep, right? Told you. It’s got everything.

Ugadi preparations begin a week in advance. Falling in the month of April, this festival marks the arrival of spring and a change in weather. Since the festival is all about celebrating the joy of new beginnings, it is looked at as a chance to put the errors of your past behind you and start afresh. The pachadi, hence, becomes the perfect dish to begin the new year with.

However the pachadi is a little hard to get your hands on. You see, this isn’t your regular Swiggy or Zomato order. The chances of finding the authentic pachadi made for this festival are most possible only in a Telugu household.

But...what you can do is get an Andhra kitchen to custom make it for you, if you’re keen.

Side note: That’s what I did and made a bunch of unaware Delhiites try it for the first time! Watch the video to see how it went.