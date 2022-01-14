Maya Angelou: Phenomenal Woman Who Continues To Rise

1. She was born as Marguerite Annie Johnson but later in her career changed her name to Maya after her nickname ‘My’ or ‘Mine’ given by her elder brother Bailey Jr.

2. As a child Maya had a tough life. Her parents divorced when she was only 3 and when she was only 8, her mother’s boyfriend, Freeman, sexually abused and raped her. The incident shook Maya deeply and she went mute for almost 5 years.

3. Her love for literature and poetry began in her childhood. Her teacher Mrs. Bertha Flower introduced her to authors and artists such as Shakespeare, Edgar Allen Poe, Jessie Fauset, Anne Spencer etc., and also encouraged her to start speaking again.

4. While Maya is best known as a writer, editor, poet and an activist, she did multiple jobs throughout her career. She worked as a streetcar conductor, fry cook, sex worker, a nightclub performer, singer, dancer, actress, composer, educator, and Hollywood’s first female black director. The list is endless!