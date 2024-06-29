The Stars Live Here: Inside Khushalii Kumar's Mumbai Home

"After Papa (Gulshan Kumar's demise), my mum became very scared and she did not want me to be in front of the camera. She used to see me often playing with her saree; I used to draper around me or cut it and make something weird out of it. She kind of then pushed me to join NIFT. I did proper formal training. In fact, my clothes were doing well. I was selling in a lot of stores across Paris and New York. But that happiness wasn't there. It took me a lot of time, but I kept convincing my mom that I want to get into acting. Eventually, I did manage to do that," she added.

Talking about her debut project, Khushalii further shared, "They gave me permission to do just one music video, which was with my sister. Then I started meeting lot of casting directors. It took me a lot of time to get my first debut film, Dhokha: Round D Corner."

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan