Zomato Delivery Executive Carries Kids to Work, Netizens Call Him ‘Inspiring’

Video of Zomato delivery person carrying his kids to work has gone viral
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani)
In recent times, there have been many heartwarming stories of delivery executives who have been working hard in challenging conditions. One such story of a delivery person has surfaced online, after a food blogger, Saurabh Panjwan, took to Instagram and shared his video.
The Zomato delivery executive was seen carrying his two children with him to work. The daughter was strapped to his chest and his son helped him deliver the food. After seeing this unusual sight, Saurabh decided to talk to him and that was when he found out that he did this every day.
Saurabh, moved with his dedication, shared the video with a caption, "I felt so inspiring seeing this, this zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything."
The video soon went viral and many users on the internet applauded his hardwork. Read some reactions to the post here:
