Young ‘Star Campaigner’ From AAP Is Winning Hearts In Punjab

Punjab will see the Municipal Polls on 14 February 2021. The election will see a battle between Congress, Akali Dal, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP had announced in December that they would be contesting the municipal corporation and municipal committee elections in Punjab. The entire city has been seeing campaigners in full swing but one particular campaigner from AAP is winning hearts everywhere.

This young boy is being referred to as the ‘star campaigner’ for AAP who is going door-to-door along with his father who is contesting from AAP and seeking votes for him.