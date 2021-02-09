Young ‘Star Campaigner’ From AAP Is Winning Hearts In Punjab

Punjab will see the Municipal Polls on 14 February 2021. The election will see a battle between Congress, Akali Dal, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
AAP had announced in December that they would be contesting the municipal corporation and municipal committee elections in Punjab. The entire city has been seeing campaigners in full swing but one particular campaigner from AAP is winning hearts everywhere.
This young boy is being referred to as the ‘star campaigner’ for AAP who is going door-to-door along with his father who is contesting from AAP and seeking votes for him.
This cute video has been going viral on social media. In the video it can be seen that the boy launches into an entire campaigning speech right after ringing the doorbell.
The kid says “vote for my father” in Hindi. While handing out a card with all the information he adds that “This is my father. He is contesting from AAP. Our symbol is the tractor. And this is his card, it contains more information about him.”
Everyone on social media has been in complete awe of the little boy.
Have a look at some reactions here:
Raghav Chaddha, who is the chairman of Delhi Jal Board and is also in-charge of overseeing the elections in Punjab, shared the video on Twitter. He called the little boy “AAP’s star campaigner in upcoming Municipal polls in Punjab.”
Keeping politics aside, this little boy’s efforts for helping his father with his campaign are just winning hearts all over!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined