X User Shares How Couple Uses Dead Fly To Scam Restaurants

The user wrote, "Met a middle-aged couple at a party who revealed something quite disgusting. Apparently, it's something they do for fun as they didn't seem tight on money. They have on several occasions gone out to dine at 5* restaurants in Delhi/Gurgaon and carried with them a dead fly! Yes, a dead fly."

''Halfway into their meal, they would quietly slip this into their food & then create a huge fuss over it. The management in a bid to placate them would either not charge for that dish or in most cases make their entire meal free. They were proud to share his 'hack' for getting free meals and said have done this many many times,'' Mr Bhandari added.