World's Smallest Handbag Sells For Whopping Rs. 51 Lakh And Netizens Are Baffled

What's more? This MSCHF creation is so miniscule that it's not even visible to the naked eye! A microscope is included in the hefty price, allowing the lucky buyer to explore the intricate details.

The auction house responsible for this extraordinary sale is none other than Joopitar, founded by the renowned musician and fashion enthusiast, Pharell Williams. The bidding war for this micro-handbag started earlier this month with an initial bid of $15,000, showcasing the immense interest and desire for this unique piece.

MSCHF, the masterminds behind this extraordinary creation, view the Microscopic Handbag as a bold statement on the ever-shrinking world of designer bags. It stands as a pinnacle of bag miniaturization, leaving fashion enthusiasts and collectors in awe.