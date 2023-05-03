'Work Should Be Anti-Fun': Viral Reddit User Shares Toxic Workplace Experience

The workplace can be a challenging environment with employees being expected to be productive and efficient while dealing with various personalities and tasks. While some workplaces prioritize fostering positive relationships between employees, others seem to discourage it.

A recent Reddit post has gone viral for shedding light on the social media user's toxic work culture. The post shared by Reddit user @u/DiorRoses shows a snapshot of a notice from a workplace that has raised eyebrows.

The notice reads, "Work is not meant to be fun. This is your job. Do not dedicate work time to discussions of non-work topics. Do not facilitate friendships during work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang after work is complete." At the end of the notice, there is an image of a Minion that reads, "Workplace is not your daycare. Truth."