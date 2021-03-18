Women Flood Twitter With Pictures of Them in Ripped Jeans

After Uttarakhand’s newly appointed Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat passed sexist comments on how women should not wear ripped jeans, women have flooded Twitter with pictures of them in ripped jeans.

All these images started trending under the hashtag, #RippedJeansTwitter to call out CM Rawat fo this comments.

Recently, during an event, he expressed concerns about the societal breakdown that will happen due to women wearing ripped jeans.