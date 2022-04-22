Woman Worships Mona Lisa Portrait With Garland in Bizarre TV Show

Woman worships Mona Lisa's Portrait in Bengali TV show.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Indian TV shows never fail to surprise viewers with their (tad extra) creativity. Right from bahus that wash laptops as serence, calming music plays in the background to crazy husbands putting cockroaches in their milk during the suhagraat, you ask for bizarre, and our TV shows deliver.
At this point, it's best to stop questioning the logic and accept it the way it is in the name of entertainment. Adding to the list of bizarre TV shows is this Bengali serial that shows a woman worshipping a portrait of Mona Lisa and putting a garland around it. Not only that, she goes on to light some incense sticks and worships the portrait.
Don't believe us? What the video here:
While the name of the TV show remains unknown (it's a blessing in disguise, honestly), users are tripping on the screenshots that have gone viral. Some were also posted on Twitter and users were obviously amazed at this new level of nonsense that Indian soaps had unlocked. Check out some reactions here:
