Woman Orders Electric Toothbrush For ₹12000; Receives Masala Boxes From Amazon

Woman Orders Electric Toothbrush For ₹12000 From Amazon; Receives Masala Boxes
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Despite being the perfect fodder for memes and jokes, it's quite frustrating to be on the receiving end of an online scam.
Customers receiving fraudulent products from online delivery stores isn't a recent phenomenon. In this case, a Twitter user shed light on a particular Amazon seller who has been deceiving customers since over a year!
The user took to Twitter to criticize Amazon as her mother ordered an electric toothbrush worth ₹12000 and instead, received four boxes of MDH Chat Masala.
Along with the now-viral tweet, she also attached screenshots of a list of complaints the seller had received since January 2022 - all the more reason to ask Amazon why the seller is still allowed to operate on the site.
In a thread of tweets, the user detailed how it was a close save for her mother, while calling out Amazon for their prolonged inaction.
She wrote, "My mom placed a COD order. When she held the package and realised it’s suspiciously light, she opened it before handing the cash to the delivery executive. But from the seller reviews, others who paid online weren’t as lucky."
The Twitter user emphasized that the seller has been strategically duping their customers. She wrote, "The seller is keeps their listings ₹1-3k lower than other sellers on big ticket items, which tempts more ppl to order from them. One may argue you should check seller feedback before ordering, but how many people do that? Esp as you have to click away from the listing to do so."
Commenting under the now-viral thread, a Twitter user accounted how they had ordered an Apple Pencil and received chopped wires and a pen, instead!
Similarly, netizens poured in with instances and grievances against Amazon, as soon as the original tweet began grabbing eyeballs.
