Woman Orders Electric Toothbrush For ₹12000; Receives Masala Boxes From Amazon

Despite being the perfect fodder for memes and jokes, it's quite frustrating to be on the receiving end of an online scam.

Customers receiving fraudulent products from online delivery stores isn't a recent phenomenon. In this case, a Twitter user shed light on a particular Amazon seller who has been deceiving customers since over a year!

The user took to Twitter to criticize Amazon as her mother ordered an electric toothbrush worth ₹12000 and instead, received four boxes of MDH Chat Masala.

Along with the now-viral tweet, she also attached screenshots of a list of complaints the seller had received since January 2022 - all the more reason to ask Amazon why the seller is still allowed to operate on the site.