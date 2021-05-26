Wishes Pour in for Gaza Boy Celebrating Birthday Amidst War Debris
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Israel and Palestine had been at war for almost 3 weeks until the situation diffused when Israel announced a cease-fire on May 2021, bringing much-needed relief to both countries.
However, the after-effects of this war are still very much visible with sites in Palestine being completely ruined due to the air strikes and conflict in the Gaza region.
Amidst this, the picture of a boy celebrating his birthday with his friends in Gaza has gone viral on Twitter. The boy is seen cutting the cake while his friends cheer for him. In a stark contrast to this celebration, the background shows ruins of the war in the city with debris lying all around, in the middle of which the boy is cutting his birthday cake.
The picture is clicked by Mohammed Zaanoun and uploaded on Twitter by Khaled Beydoun with the caption, "A birthday party in Gaza. Life & love goes on."
Check out the post here:
Other users on Twitter have also wished the boy and have praised the parents and elders in Palestine who are trying to restore normalcy for their children. Some have even wished for better days for the region.
