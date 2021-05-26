Wishes Pour in for Gaza Boy Celebrating Birthday Amidst War Debris

Amidst this, the picture of a boy celebrating his birthday with his friends in Gaza has gone viral on Twitter. The boy is seen cutting the cake while his friends cheer for him. In a stark contrast to this celebration, the background shows ruins of the war in the city with debris lying all around, in the middle of which the boy is cutting his birthday cake.

The picture is clicked by Mohammed Zaanoun and uploaded on Twitter by Khaled Beydoun with the caption, "A birthday party in Gaza. Life & love goes on."

