Why Is Arrest Munmun Dutta Trending on Twitter?
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
#ArrestMunmunDutta is trending on Twitter right now, and here is why.
In a recent vlog that the Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma star uploaded, she is seen talking about how she wants to look good for her YouTube appearance, and not look like a "Bhangi".
Users on Twitter are enraged because of this since the word is considered to be casteist slur used to degrade Dalits.
Users on Twitter called her out for being ignorant and demanded an apology. Many have even called for her arrest.
Following this, Munmun has released an apology on Twitter and Instagram, and explained that her intentions were not to be hurtful, and that her statement had been misinterpreted.
"Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word," she explained.
She also added, "I would sincerely like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same."
Read her full statement here:
