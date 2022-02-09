Who Is Reacher and Why Is Alan Ritchson The Perfect Man To Play Him?

Fans know that when it comes to action heroes in literary fiction and those on screen, there’s a stark divide. Usually a hero that reads well in books doesn’t come across as too appealing when portrayed on film. Or vice versa. Think about all the classic action heroes of the 80’s and 90’s, and then imagine them as characters in a book. Something feels off, doesn’t it? But there are exceptions, and that is precisely where Reacher shines.

Born from the mind of the amazing Lee Child, the character of ex-military man turned wanderer Jack Reacher has been the subject of more than two dozen books and short stories. And not just any book series - the Jack Reacher series of novels has won multiple awards over the years starting with the very first one itself, Killing Floor, which is the source material for the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering, Reacher.

Here’s the trailer.