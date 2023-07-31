What's India Got To Do With Prince William Serving Burgers To London Diners?
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
In a heartwarming gesture, Prince William surprised diners in south London by personally serving environmentally-friendly "Earthshot Burgers" from a food truck. The burgers, made with ingredients grown in an Indian greenhouse and cooked using Kenyan-designed clean stoves, were not only delicious but also served in eco-friendly packaging.
The initiative aimed to highlight the remarkable work of last year's winners of the Earthshot Prize, an annual award established by Prince William to address pressing environmental challenges.
Teaming up with the founders of the YouTube channel ‘Sorted Food,’ renowned for their eco-friendly kitchen gadget reviews and recipe sharing, Prince William sought to raise awareness of three previous Earthshot prize winners.
Take a look:
The burgers were thoughtfully served in boxes crafted by a company called Notpla, which utilizes a seaweed coating instead of plastic, further reducing environmental impact.
Notably, one of the ingredients in these delectable burgers is sourced all the way from India.
While the prince modestly avoided making taste guarantees, patrons were thrilled to experience this special culinary treat. The Earthshot Burgers not only showcased the Prince's dedication to environmental causes but also symbolized international collaboration in striving for a greener planet.
