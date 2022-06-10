We’re Very Visible And That’s Exciting - Lenny Henry, On Playing Sadoc Burrows

Lenny Henry who plays Sadoc Burrows, one of the Harfoots, in the upcoming mega series Rings of Power spoke about his role and the opportunity for people of color in the series.

He expressed that taking on the role of Sadoc Burrows not only allowed him to play in the fantasy genre that he loves – it also offered an opportunity to help shift the needle on a world that previously hasn’t tended to feature people of colour in prominent roles.