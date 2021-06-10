Watch Your Girls: UP Women Commission Leader on Rising Rape Cases

Watch Your Girls: Meena Kumari on UP's Rising Rape Cases
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission leader and member Meena Kumari has received flak for her comment on rising rape cases.
When questioned about the situation, Kumari blamed the increased usage of cell phones among girls and said "Girls these days are talking on their phones all day, which lead to them eloping with boys. We need to keep an eye on our girls." (Roughly translated from Hindi).
Kumari also went on to say that mothers should monitor what their kids are doing so that rape and cases of unwanted weddings do not persist. Watch the full video here:
Netizens are outraged at this comment especially since it is coming from the leader of a women's commission that is supposed to protect the rights of women and ensure their safety.
Many have called his statement bizarre and misogynist, while others have expressed their disappointment. Check out how netizens have reacted to the incident:
