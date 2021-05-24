Watch: User Narrates 'Story of Palestine' in Viral TikTok Song

Eman Askar singing 'Story of Palestine.'
(Image Courtesy: Instagram Screengrab)
A viral video from TikTok has made its way on a lot of platforms including Instagram and Twitter. In the video, the user, Eman Askar is seen narrating the story of Palestine in the form of a song.
Her 2-minute explanation has resonated with a lot of people online who claimed that this was one of the simplest explainer videos they had come across.
Askar briefly sings about the history of Palestine and how it was formed, following its invasion. One of the lines of the song go, "The year was 1948 when Israel bullied its way into a state. Thousands of Palestinians fled their homes to survive. No right for return, no right for a home, no right to fight for the land they owned," while describing Palestine's plight.
Hear the full song here:
The video was later shared on Twitter and has since caught the attention of users on that platform too. Here is how they reacted:
