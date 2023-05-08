Watch Mamata Banerjee Working Out On A Treadmill While Holding A Puppy
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
West Bengal's Chief Minister and head of All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee has taken to her official Instagram handle to share a unique glimpse into the politician's workout regime.
The CM captioned the video with, "Somedays you need some extra motivation!"
The clip shows Mamata using the treadmill while holding a small puppy in her hands.
Since the time of uploading, the video has garnered over 312K views and over 31.1K likes.
Take a look: