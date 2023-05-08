Watch Mamata Banerjee Working Out On A Treadmill While Holding A Puppy

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch Mamata Banerjee Working Out On A Treadmill While Holding A Puppy

The video was shared on the West Bengal Chief Minister's Instagram handle.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

West Bengal's Chief Minister and head of All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee has taken to her official Instagram handle to share a unique glimpse into the politician's workout regime.

The CM captioned the video with, "Somedays you need some extra motivation!"

The clip shows Mamata using the treadmill while holding a small puppy in her hands.

Since the time of uploading, the video has garnered over 312K views and over 31.1K likes.

Take a look:

