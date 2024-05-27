Watch: Locals Construct Statue Of Liberty Replica In Punjab's Tarn Taran

A viral video on social media shows locals in Punjab crafting their own Statue of Liberty replica.
(Photo:X)
A viral video on social media shows locals in Punjab crafting their own Statue of Liberty replica. Situated in Tarn Taran, famous for its distinctive rooftop sculptures, residents embrace this quirky addition to their skyline.
Shared by user Alok Jain, the amusing footage depicts the installation on a building still in progress. Jain humorously captions it, "Somewhere in Punjab, the THIRD liberty statue is installed."
Here's a link to the video:
Since it was posted, the video has accumulated over 316,000 views, 2,300 likes, and numerous retweets and comments. Users found the clip amusing, leading to a range of humorous responses in the comments.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions:
One user wrote, "What happens when you don't get a visa to your desired foreign country."
Here are some other reactions:
