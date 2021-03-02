Watch: Comedian Shows How To Speak English Like Shashi Tharoor

Jokes on Shashi Tharoor’s English vocabulary are not new, but a recent video by a stand-up comedian has taken the internet by a storm.

Akbar Chaudhry, who hails from Karanchi (Pakistan), made a three-step guide on ‘How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor.’

In the clip, the comedian is literally seen making a drink out of the Oxford Dictionary and then consuming it. One of the steps also shows him getting a 'blood transfusion' with the Oxford Dictionary on one side and Tharoor’s speech on the other.

Businessman Harsh Goenka shared the video on Twitter.