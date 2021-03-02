Watch: Comedian Shows How To Speak English Like Shashi Tharoor

Jokes on Shashi Tharoor’s English vocabulary are not new, but a recent video by a stand-up comedian has taken the internet by a storm.
Akbar Chaudhry, who hails from Karanchi (Pakistan), made a three-step guide on ‘How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor.’
In the clip, the comedian is literally seen making a drink out of the Oxford Dictionary and then consuming it. One of the steps also shows him getting a 'blood transfusion' with the Oxford Dictionary on one side and Tharoor’s speech on the other.
Businessman Harsh Goenka shared the video on Twitter.
This video has left Twitter in splits. Even Shashi Tharoor shared it with laughing emojis. Tharoor further extended a request to the comedian for a video on Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan.
The clip already has 300k+ views on Twitter. Netizens also shared hilarious takes on the video.
Check out some reactions here:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined