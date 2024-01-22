Watch: Ayushmann & Aparshakti's Audition Clip From a Singing Show Goes Viral

An old video of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana has been recently doing the rounds on social media. The video is actually an audition clip of the two brothers for Channel V's talent show, called Popstars.

For the unversed, before making it big into Bollywood, Ayushmann worked in several radio and television shows. In addition to being an extraordinary singer, the actor is also the winner of MTV Roadies season 2.