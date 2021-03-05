'WandaVision' Wink Sends Memes Rolling, ICC Joins In

The latest meme fever that has gripped people around the globe is a photo of actor Kathryn Hahn winking at the camera.
Even the International Cricket Council has joined the bandwagon. As the fourth test between India and England is on, ICC shared India’s historic win at the Gabba with this meme.
This image became immensely popular after the Disney+ and Marvel’s series WandaVision gained fame. With phenomenal acting and many impressive moments, Hahn’s character of Agatha Harkness has become a highlight for Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The epic facial expression of the actor has become super relatable with people. A bunch of memes by our desi and international memers have been taking over the internet.
Check out some memes here:
