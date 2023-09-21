Viral Video Shows Nearly 1000 'Humans Who Identify As Dogs' Gathering In Germany

Berlin
((Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In a peculiar gathering, around 1,000 individuals who identify as dogs congregated at Berlin's Potsdamer Platz railway station on Tuesday.
This unique event, organized by the group 'Canine Beings,' stirred a range of reactions online, from curiosity and support to mockery and criticism.
In the viral video capturing the meetup, participants could be seen communicating through barks and howls, adding an unusual twist to the Berlin station's daily hustle and bustle.
This extraordinary gathering follows the recent viral sensation of Toco, a Japanese individual who, with a $14,000 hyper-realistic suit, is living out his dream of becoming a dog.
