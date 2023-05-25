Viral Video Showing Korean Man's Fluent Bhojpuri Stuns Desi Twitter
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
A video has been doing rounds on social media, and leaving Desi Twitter in awe. In this viral footage, a Korean man effortlessly converses in Bhojpuri. Shared on Instagram by content creator Prashant Kumar, the video showcases him engaging in a conversation with a Korean man named Charlie.
The video follows Charlie as he explores various locations in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. The now-viral clip shows him enjoying at a fair, interacting with locals and even embracing the local cuisine.
What truly mesmerizes viewers is Charlie's impeccable command over Hindi, delivered flawlessly with a Bihari accent. The video has sparked widespread intrigue and curiosity, as netizens clamor to understand the backstory behind Charlie's extraordinary linguistic skills.
With over 180K views and 13.5K likes, the video continues to gain momentum, as netizens shower Charlie with praise and support.
Check some of the comments by social media users here:
