Viral Video Showing Korean Man's Fluent Bhojpuri Stuns Desi Twitter

A video has been doing rounds on social media, and leaving Desi Twitter in awe. In this viral footage, a Korean man effortlessly converses in Bhojpuri. Shared on Instagram by content creator Prashant Kumar, the video showcases him engaging in a conversation with a Korean man named Charlie.

The video follows Charlie as he explores various locations in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. The now-viral clip shows him enjoying at a fair, interacting with locals and even embracing the local cuisine.