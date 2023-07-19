Viral Reddit Post Reveals Why A Company Fired A Top Performer; Sparks Outrage

A Reddit post has ignited outrage as a user shared their unsettling experience of an unjust workplace. The post, featured on a subreddit dedicated to office tales, revealed that a top performer was fired by their company merely as a warning to other employees.

The Reddit user expressed their frustration with several issues at their current job, including allegations of upper management taking commissions from employees, disregarding contract terms, and enforcing strict restroom time limits. However, what struck a nerve with many was the company's decision to terminate a high-achieving coworker as a cautionary example.

"Our direct manager told us they fired him as an EXAMPLE, that we shouldn't fight with management for stuff like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say," explained the Reddit user.