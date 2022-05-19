Netizens Absolutely Petrified as Video of Pastry Maggi Goes Viral

Netizens absolutely disliked the idea of Maggi with Pastry
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Various types of Maggi have been introduced over the years, such as Mango Maggi, sandwich Maggi, egg bhurji Maggi, lemony Maggi, paneer bhurji Maggi, and so on.
However, the internet has discovered the craziest, and possibly the strangest, Maggi idea ever: the pastry Maggi.
A slice of chocolate pastry is seen in the viral video being added to fried onions and chillies in a frying pan, which is then mixed with water. When the strange concoction reaches a boil, a block of Maggi noodles is added, along with the brand's signature flavoring.
The cooked Maggi shown in the video being served in a bowl with a thick brown chocolate curry.
The viral video shook social media, with many people expressing their displeasure with the invention. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)