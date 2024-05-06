Anand Mahindra Helps Delhi Boy Seen In Viral Video Selling Rolls

Anand Mahindra, the industrialist, is lending a hand to Jaspreet, a 10-year-old boy who went viral for selling rolls at a roadside stall in Delhi.
(Photo: X)
Jaspreet took over the stall after his father passed away from brain tuberculosis.
A food vlogger shared the boy's story in a video that went viral. Mahindra, who celebrated his 68th birthday last week, sought out the boy's contact information, stating that the Mahindra Foundation will look into supporting his education.
Here's what he wrote, "Courage, thy name is Jaspreet/ But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it."
He also attached the video that went viral.
A food vlogger had captured the boy's heartbreaking tale in a video that touched million views online.
"I am the son of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Will fight as long as I have the strength," Jaspreet said when the food vlogger asked him and what keeps him going despite the tragedy he has faced in his life.
