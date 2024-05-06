Anand Mahindra Helps Delhi Boy Seen In Viral Video Selling Rolls

A food vlogger shared the boy's story in a video that went viral. Mahindra, who celebrated his 68th birthday last week, sought out the boy's contact information, stating that the Mahindra Foundation will look into supporting his education.

Here's what he wrote, "Courage, thy name is Jaspreet/ But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it."

He also attached the video that went viral.