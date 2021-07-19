Vegetable Seller's 25-Year-Old Son Bags Job at Amazon

At first, he was unable to get a job he wanted right after graduation, and after a few attempts, he started working at Scaler Academy, an ed-tech start-up and was building his skill from there.

He would also occasionally take up freelance tech writing and online tutoring since he was aware of his family's financial condition and was doing everything he could to help.

"I brushed up my fundamentals and re-learnt engineering concepts better so that I could truly apply my knowledge to find solutions," said Raskar in a statement given on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.