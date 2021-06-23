Vadodara Woman Fulfils Teenage Dream, Earns PhD at 67

In her younger days, Dr Lodaya wanted to be a medical professional, but had to let go of the dream after getting married at the age of 20 years.

“It was a dream come true. I can now prefix Dr in my name. It took me almost 50 years to achieve something that I had aspired for when I was a teenager. Though not medical but I did get a doctorate degree," said Dr Lodaya to The Times of India.

A resident of Harni Road, Vadodara, Dr Usha has earned her PhD in Janinism from Maharashtra's Shatrunjay Academy. She first completed her bachelors from the same university and then proceeded to pursue her masters in Jainism.

The journey was anything but easy. One and a half year into her PhD, her husband, Khirendra Lodaya passed away. She decided to pick herself up and finished what she had started nevertheless. I took her four years to finish her reasearch and thesis, and it was only recently that she passed her viva too. She says, "The self-imposed lockdown was, in fact, a blessing for me, as I could focus on writing my thesis."



