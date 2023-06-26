UP Farmers Dress Up As Bears To Safeguard Crops From Monkey Menace

UP Farmers Dress Up As Bears To Scare Off Monkeys Damaging Their Crops
(Photo Courtesy: ANI; Altered by The Quint)
In a unique initiative to protect their sugarcane crops, farmers in Jahan Nagar village, Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), have resorted to an unconventional strategy.
Faced with the relentless menace of 40-45 monkeys damaging their harvest, the farmers took matters in their own hands and invested in a bear costume for ₹4,000.
Reported by ANI in a tweet, a farmer named Gajender Singh revealed that despite repeated appeals to the authorities, no action was taken to safeguard their crops. Finding no other option, the farmers collectively raised funds to acquire the bear costume.
Acknowledging the farmers' plight, Sanjay Biswal, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Lakhimpur Kheri spoke to ANI. He assured the farmers of taking prompt, protective measures to counter the monkey menace.
This bizarre news started making waves on social media, in no time. ANI's tweet itself has garnered over 1.3 million views.
