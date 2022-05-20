How to (Not) Marry Your Crush Ft Indian Serial Logic; Twitter Reacts!

Indian television serials may not give you logical content always, but their commitment to provide you unconditional entertainment and cringe will never disappoint. From characters resurrecting, turning into animals and flies, to them being 'accidentally' asphyxiated by dupattas and curtains, these serials lack no creativity.

Here's one such example of 'out-of-the-box' entertainment. A clip from a Bengali serial, Aye Tobe Sohochori, has gone viral where a man (none other than the groom's brother trying to save him from this wedding) arrives at a crucial moment, pushes the groom away, exchanges garlands with the bride, and fills her maang with sindoor. All this while, the guests and the bride herself are perplexed and too shocked to move.