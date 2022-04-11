‘Only in India’: Twitter Reacts as 60 Ft-Long Steel Bridge Gets Stolen in Bihar

Thieves steal 60 ft bridge in Bihar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Looks like Indians don't need to wait for the next season of Money Heist; real events happening back home are just as entertaining! A group of thieves recently stole a 60 feet-long steel bridge in Bihar, according to an official from the irrigation department. Yes, you read that right, an ENTIRE bridge!
Reportedly, the thieves acted as officials from the mechanical department and fooled the villagers. They used JCB trucks and gas cutters to uproot the bridge and steal it. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say when this shocking but hilarious incident came to light.
Here are some reactions: