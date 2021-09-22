‘Ridiculous, Awful’: Twitter Reacts as Taliban Bans IPL Telecast in Afghanistan

Of these, the Taliban's latest rules also includes a total ban on the telecase of the IPL in Afghanistan, because of the 'girls dancing and the presence of female audience and spectators in stadiums.'

The Taliban has reportedly warned all media stations to not telecast the IPL at all due to its "anti-Islam contents."

The decision has sparked a lot of outrage online, where people have expressed their concerns regarding the backwardness of the ban and how it is illogical.

Check out some of the reactions here: