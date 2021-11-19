‘Fought and Earned’: Twitter Reacts as PM Modi Repeals Farm Laws

Twitter reacts as PM Modi repeals farm laws.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On the occasion of Gurupurab, PM Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that the three farm laws would be repealed. This decision comes after one year and three months of protests from farmers against these laws.
"Want to apologise to the countrymen; today, on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I am here to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," said PM Modi in his statement.
This is without a doubt a huge victory for the farmers and their months of relentless struggle. Users on the internet spoke about how this was long overdue, and others pointed out that this was done because elections were close. Nevertheless, the general feeling towards this was that of acceptance and ppreciation for the farmers for taking such a strong stand.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
