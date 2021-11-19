‘Fought and Earned’: Twitter Reacts as PM Modi Repeals Farm Laws

On the occasion of Gurupurab, PM Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that the three farm laws would be repealed. This decision comes after one year and three months of protests from farmers against these laws.

"Want to apologise to the countrymen; today, on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I am here to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," said PM Modi in his statement.