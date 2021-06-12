Twitter Mourns PR, Social Media Enthusiast Surekha Pillai's Demise

Surekha Pillai, a PR consultant and one of the early people to join Twitter, passed away recently. #Surekha trended on Twitter on Friday, 11 June, as her friends, acquaintances and followers united to celebrate the warm and loving person she was.

Columnist and author Nilanjana Roy tweeted, "I never imagined I'd have to write this. She was the best of almost all of us, true and funny, warm and real, and she took her blazing anger at injustice and turned it into solid, unflinching kindness. Surekha Pillai. How hard it is to accept this loss of losses".