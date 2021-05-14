Twitter Is Unamused As RGV Releases Poster of 'Dangerous'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently released the poster of his latest film, 'Dangerous', which he calls 'India's first lesbian crime/action film'. He describes the movie and talks about how it shows two women who have had bad experiences with men in the past fall in love with each other.

He announced the movie on Twitter and wrote, "DANGEROUS is about 2 women who because of bad experiences with men, passionately fall in love with each other and their intense affair throws them into the midst of DANGEROUS criminals and even more DANGEROUS cops which leads to a DANGEROUS climax"

Check out the poster here: