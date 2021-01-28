One Nation, One Nani: Netizens on Copied Tweets Praising Modi

On Republic Day, farmers across India staged a tractor rally. The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ was organised in Delhi as a peaceful show of strength by the farmers protesting the central government's farm laws.

After the tractor rally reached the Red Fort, many people took to social media to express their views. Amidst these, a few tweets praising Narendra Modi surfaced. They were written in the form of personal anecdotes.

However, the funny thing was that all the tweets had the exact same story, and not a word was altered. This led to netizens smelling something fishy: