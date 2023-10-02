Trevor Noah's Reaction to Bengaluru Show Cancellation Leaves Fans in Splits

During his Mumbai show, Noah hilariously recalled the events that eventually led to the cancellation of the shows. The Emmy-winning comedian shared, "Now, usually when I go to do a show backstage, what happens is that there will be like an entrance that you walk into, and then you're in the venue, and then you emerge into a backstage area before you come and perform."

He added, "Here (Bengaluru venue), we walk through an alley that was full of dogs, half of which were in cages... I've never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages."

He also went on to say that traffic to reach the venue and while exiting the venue was a huge problem for all those involved. He stated that when he reached the venue, the wait time was an hour and a half, and while coming back, there were people who were ordering food while waiting in the traffic.

He recalled that he also had trouble getting inside the venue as the "men with the metal detectors" demanded that they show him his ticket and proceeded to argue.

He further added that the convention centre, where the show was supposed to be held, "might have fulfilled some rules" to qualify as a building, but it mostly resembled a "semi-permanent tent," and the air conditioners installed there were "blowing hot air."

He said, "The room was like a semi-permanent tent, and everyone was seated in the room with no screens, and there were giant air conditioners blowing hot air."

He also spoke about how the audience members who were in front dismissed the fact that the ones in the back could not hear him and were signalling him to continue on with the show.

One of the fans uploaded the video: