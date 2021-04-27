Trevor Noah on India’s COVID Crisis and PM Modi’s Response

Trevor Noah shows the bare truth about the covid crisis that India is facing right now.
(Photo: The Quint)
On his The Daily Show, Trevor Noah took the time to talk about the ongoing COVID crisis in India right now. India has been reporting over three lakh cases for a week now and recording over two thousand deaths each day for the past few days. The hospitals are running short on oxygen supply and are having to return patients on account of shortage of beds. The healthcare system is collapsing.
"And the really sad part is that this could have been avoided if the Indian government hadn't taken their eye off the ball," says Trevor Noah.
In his latest video, Noah called out the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for not taking responsibility for the rising cases in India.
The video shows how the Indian government turned a blind eye to rising cases in the country, and the ruling party went on to host huge political rallies in the state of West Bengal. COVID appropriate behaviour was nothing but a mere joke.
It also highlights how hashtags like 'Resign Modi' and 'Superspreader Modi' have been trending on social media platforms. Twitter India resorted to removing some of the tweets calling out the government for its failing in the COVID crisis.
Imitating PM Narendra Modi, Noah said in the video, "We have got to stop the spread...of these mean tweets about me."
Published: 27 Apr 2021,01:52 PM IST