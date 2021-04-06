'The Intern' Adaptation Announced, Here's What Twitter Had to Say

'The Intern' starring Deepika Padukon and Amitabh Bachchan has been announced
Image: (left) Instagram/@DeepikaPadukone, (right) IMDb/Piku
'The Intern', a much-loved movie starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway is all set to have its Indian adaptation starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.
The announcement was made when Deepika welcomed Bachchan on the cast of the film with an Instagram post captioned, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!💛
Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."
Check out the post here:
Earlier, Rishi Kapoor was set to be cast in Bachchan's role, and following his demise, the latter was roped in. When the announcement was made, Twitter definitely had some thoughts-- some people rejoiced, some were skeptical, and some were just praying for Bollywood to not ruin the classic.
The duo was last seen together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku (2015) that also starred Irrfan Khan.
