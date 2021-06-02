The Family Man Srikant Tiwari’s new ‘TASC’- Job Hunting! Who wouldn't want a guy like Srikant on their team, right? Quint NEON Social Buzz Published: Srikant's job interviews (Source - Amazon Prime Video)

With just a day to go for the new season of The Family Man to start airing on Amazon Prime Video, viewers across the globe are excited as ever to see what Srikant Tiwari, aka Manoj Bajpayee, will do next. In the trailer we see he has left the TASC and is now working in a 9-5 job which is nowhere close to the thrill and excitement of his previous job. Wanting out and fast, Srikant takes to Twitter to state that he is looking out for a job. While the TV, film industry and fans are eagerly awaiting the new season, the corporate world isn’t behind either. It was no surprise to see the CEOs of brands like Dunzo, NearBuy, Xiaomi and OYO get in touch with Srikant saying that it’ll be their absolute pleasure to interview him.

Check out the mashup of Srikant's interviews with them.

What followed were a series of interesting virtual interviews with these much-admired business leaders that created quite the stir in the corporate world and amongst fans of the series! While Srikant is known to crack the most-challenging of missions with relative ease, the videos, just like the show, have us on the edge of our seat as we wait to see if he can come out on top in the interviews as well.

In these hilarious videos, Srikant is seen desperately trying to crack the interviews in his own unique style, interacting with some industry big-wigs like Ritesh Agarwal (CEO, OYO), Manu Kumar Jain (Vice President, Xiaomi), Ankur Warikoo (Co-founder, NearBuy) & Kabeer Biswas (CEO, Dunzo). Srikant finds himself stuck in sticky situations as Ankur tells him that the HR team will do a background check of his previous job. In another interview with Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain, we see him being asked to submit a case study of his work, which has him stumped. What takes the cake is the interview with CEO of OYO, Ritesh Aggarwal. Not only does it see both of them talking about how young they’re looking and attributing their fitness to yoga, but also sees JK messaging him right in the middle of the meeting asking him to join him on a mission. Having bid a fond farewell to his earlier profession, we can’t wait to watch what happens next? Does he finally make the cut? Well, we can’t wait to get all these answers in The Family Man's upcoming season.

Talking about this unique and fun interview Ankur Warikoo, Co-founder of Nearbuy said -

"Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee’s character in the show) is a super talented guy. Would have loved for him to be part of Nearbuy. Not sure why the reference check aspect of his interview made him get all weird. Love such talent, sad he could not join us!"

Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder, Dunzo said -

"Working with The Family Man team has been a thrilling experience much like the show itself. It was a natural extension for Dunzo – through the pandemic, our team has worked to keep Indian citizens safe. No mean-feat, if you think about it! Just like Srikant, we have had to balance multiple priorities. As we continue to deliver essentials across the country, we're sure that the series will deliver on the intrigue and entertainment it did with the first season. And Srikant, the job offer is always open!"

Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi added -

"It was an absolute delight to collaborate with the team of Amazon Prime Video for the upcoming season of Family Man. It was great to have Srikant interview with us. He promises to be a high performing individual both on reel and in real life much like Mi TV, India’s No. 1 Smart TV brand. We are confident that with the passion he has, the new season of Family Man will continue to be one of the most popular shows amongst the audiences."

Talking about the fun integration – Sushant Sreeram, Director, Marketing at Amazon Prime Video for India, said -

"As India’s much loved video streaming service, we have had the opportunity to build immersive worlds for our viewers with blockbuster series like The Family Man. A big part of building that on-going relationship with our viewers is to bring elements from reel life to real life and vice--versa. Srikant Tiwari on a job-hunt is just that – a much loved character doing something many of us have experienced in real life. We had a ball working with leaders of some of the most exciting startups in the country right now, putting together this fun job-hunt campaign for our customers. Who is going to hire the not-so-minimum guy? Tune in to Amazon Prime Video on the 4th of June to find out!"

The Family Man's new season will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 4th June.