Thane Pet Groomers Arrested After Video Of Them Beating a Pet Dog Goes Viral

In continuation of the report, the FIR was filed at Thane's Chitalsar Manpada Police Station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34, 114, 511, 429, and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

The three-year-old dog Tofu, who was beaten up in the video, is currently in stable condition. The official Instagram handle of Street Dogs of Bombay reported the news while thanking the people and the police for their support.

In addition, PETA India has also filed a formal complaint against the staff members of the clinic in regards to the incident.

In the viral video, a staff member of the clinic could be repeatedly seen punching the dog on the face and back. Another groomer, who was recording the heinous act, was also seen throwing punches at the dog, who was struggling to escape.

After the video went viral, several Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Mini Mathur, and Jacqueline Fernandes, among others, advocated for tougher legislation to address animal cruelty in India.

Have a look: