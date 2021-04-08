Texas Woman Cuts Fingernails After 30 Years, Sets Record

Ayanna Williams, woman who grew her fingernails for 28 years.
Image: Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords
Ayanna Williams, a woman from Houston, Texas recently broke her own record of having the largest fingernails. Before she cut them, her nails were 24 feet long, grown over a period of 28 years, about 5 feet longer than her previous record in 2017. The video of her getting her nails cut has been uploaded on Instagram. Check it out here:
In 2017, Williams was given a title in Guinness Book of World Records. At that time, her nails measured about 18 ft 10.9 in. Her nails were cut using an electric rotary tool by Dr. Dr. Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas.
Williams getting her nails cut at the Trinity Vista Dermatology, Texas
Williams also mentioned that growing her nails had been a childhood hobby for her. She said, "I have this thing that I do with children when they come up to me and they say 'are those your nails?!' and I say 'yeah' and then I ask and I say 'How old are you?' and they say 'I’m ten or I’m seven', and I say 'Guess how old my nails are? They’re like 28 – 29 years! They’re older than you!", in a statement to the Guinness World Records.
It takes about 3-4 bottles of nail polish to manicure her nails completely.
Picture of Williams' nails.
The record for the longest ever nails (female) is still held by Lee Redmond from USA, who grew her nails to reach a total length of 8.65 m (28 ft 4.5 in) in the 1970s.
